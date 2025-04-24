HARTFORD - An Arch 1 Medical Helicopter crashed near the Hartford Fire Department after training on Thursday night, April 24, 2025.

The Hartford Fire Department was hosting Arch 1 for a fire training exercise.

Some injured individuals were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

More information to come.

