Arch 1 Medical Helicopter Crashes Near Hartford Fire Department
April 24, 2025 9:53 PM April 24, 2025 10:01 PM
Listen to the story
HARTFORD - An Arch 1 Medical Helicopter crashed near the Hartford Fire Department after training on Thursday night, April 24, 2025.
The Hartford Fire Department was hosting Arch 1 for a fire training exercise.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Some injured individuals were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
More information to come.
More like this:
Visit Lewis and Clark State Historic Site May 10-11 for Expedition Departure Commemoration Featuring a Visit from Thomas Jefferson
Apr 15, 2025