JERSEYVILLE - Arby’s largest franchisee, Flynn Restaurant Group, has launched an $11.5-million dollar brand revitalization of 32 Arby’s locations across the St. Louis area, including the Jerseyville location at 1302 State Street.

Arby's renovations will continue to be completed throughout the remainder of 2022, leaving each restaurant with a fresh, new, and improved look and feel. The $11.5 million dollar brand revitalization will reinforce Flynn Restaurant Group’s commitment to western Illinois and eastern Missouri areas – injecting over 500 jobs into these respective local economies.

The remaining Arby’s locations in Illinois (Jerseyville, Shiloh, and Fairview Heights) and Missouri (St. Louis, Dellwood, Union, St. Peters, and O’Fallon) will undergo enhancements without disrupting the amazing service and incredible food quality guests have come to love, Arby's said. Construction of each remodel is expected to be completed in just a few weeks, with each drive-thru remaining open to guests and offering a fantastic construction deal – Buy One, Get One Free Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches.

Each newly remodeled Arby’s location will include the brand’s upgraded “Inspired” aesthetics, featuring transformative exteriors, new authentic textures, multi-colored wood materials, modern lighting, and chalkboard graphics.

Arby's General Manager in Jerseyville, Amber, said she thinks the new look will be "awesome and help draw in a good crowd."

"I definitely think it will make the inside and outside look more appealing," she said. "The goal is for it to look like a brand new building. Work started last week and will continue this week."

“Flynn Restaurant Group is constantly looking for ways to reinforce our commitment to the communities we serve, and we hope these remodels will be warmly received by our valued customers and employees in western Illinois and eastern Missouri areas,” said Jerrod Mitchell, Vice President of Marketing, Flynn Restaurant Group. “As a local partner, we aim every day to provide our guests with the quality food and service they deserve while also investing in these communities through maintaining and creating jobs.”

Flynn Restaurant Group’s revitalization project began in January and is expected to finish towards the end of 2022. Revitalization in the Illinois communities of Belleville, Bethalto, Godfrey, Granite City, Litchfield, Salem, Vandalia, and Waterloo are complete, along with renovations in the Missouri communities of Arnold, Bridgeton, Eureka, Farmington, Fenton, Florissant, Hazelwood, Kirkwood, Lake St Louis, St. Louis, St. Peters, Sullivan, Washington, and Wentzville. For more information, including details on employment opportunities, please visit www.work4arbys.com.

About Flynn Restaurant Group LP

Founded by Chairman and CEO Greg Flynn in 1999, Flynn Restaurant Group LP is the largest franchise operator, and one of the top 20 largest food service companies of any kind, in the United States. Flynn Restaurant Group owns and operates more than 2,350 restaurants across Applebee’s, Arby’s, Taco Bell, Panera, Pizza Hut, and Wendy’s brands spanning 44 states and Washington DC, generating $3.5 billion in sales and employing more than 73,000 people. More information is available at www.flynnrg.com.

About RB American Group LLC

RB American Group LLC owns and operates over 360 Arby’s restaurants throughout ten states. With annualized sales of over $420M and over 9,000 employees, RB American is the largest franchisee in the Arby’s system. RB American group is a part of Flynn Restaurant Group, the largest franchise operator, and one of the top 20 largest food service companies of any kind, in the United States. More information is available at www.rbamerican.com.

About Arby’s®

Arby’s, founded in 1964, is the first nationally franchised sandwich restaurant brand, with more than 3,300 restaurants worldwide. The Arby’s brand purpose is “Inspiring Smiles Through Delicious Experiences®.” Arby’s restaurants feature Fast Crafted® service, a unique blend of quick-serve speed and value combined with the quality and made-for-you care of fast casual. Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. is the parent company of the franchisor of the Arby’s brand and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. Visit Arbys.com for more information.

