April Riley's Textile Toys Emphasize Humor and Originality Don Tran's embroidery technique uses black cotton and vibrant silk threads to build mesmerizing, detailed textile art and Steven Martin's wood working is displayed. EDWARDSVILLE - These are artists who will have work featured at the upcoming Edwardsville Arts Fair Sept. 26-28, 2025, at Edwardsville City Park. Today's featured artists are April Riley, Don Tran and Steven Martin. Artist #1: April Riley – RileyMade

Medium: Textiles

Artist Statement: "My handmade toys are designed to be remembered and loved, each one unique and full of personality. I carefully choose fabrics that are both beautiful and durable, ensuring years of comfort and play. Many of my designs come from my original illustrations, and I love adding touches of humor and sweetness."

Instagram Artist #2: Don Tran – Hand-Sewn Silk Embroidery

Medium: Textiles

Artist Statement: "I hand-stitch colorful silk threads onto black cotton, creating vibrant images from my imagination. I begin with a simple outline, then build depth through shading and color blending. Each piece is unique, made entirely freehand as I embroider."

Website Artist #3:

Steven Martin – Steven Martin Boxes

Medium: Wood

Artist Statement: "My sculptural wooden boxes blend art and function, using a unique “push-button” mechanism instead of drawer pulls. This design adds both playfulness and elegance while highlighting the tree’s natural growth rings. Inspiration for my work comes from folk tales, music, Tolkien, Dr. Seuss, and even my background in biology."

