CHICAGO – In observance of safe digging month, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is reminding citizens they can reduce utility outages by calling 811. The state’s annual proclamation is a reminder to professional excavators and DIY homeowners alike to call 811 to safely mark utility lines before starting a digging project.

“The warmer weather can inspire us get started on home improvement projects, but underground utility lines can be unintentionally damaged during a digging project. Remember to call 811 before you dig for projects of any size,” said ICC Chairman Doug Scott.

Illinois law requires all homeowners and professional excavators to call the Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators (JULIE) at 811 before digging at least two working days prior to starting excavation. The project must begin within 10 days of the call, and locate requests have a 25-day life. The State One-Call Center, managed by JULIE (DIGGER within the City of Chicago) is a 24-hour service network system established to prevent contractors and private citizens from hitting utility lines while digging. JULIE has been protecting Illinoisans for 50 years.

Homeowners and excavators may face penalties for not calling 811, and utilities may be cited and fined for failing to mark lines in a timely manner.

The ICC is responsible for enforcement of the Illinois Underground Utility Facilities Damage Prevention Act. In 2024, ICC Staff issued 154 warnings and 1,114 citations for safe digging violations, resulting in over $5 million in fines.

Read the ICC’s safe digging tips, and learn more about the state’s One-Call education and enforcement.

