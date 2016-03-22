SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Departments of Children and Family Services today released an audio public service announcement (PSA) aimed at educating the public that April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Illinois.

To participate in child abuse and neglect events across the state of Illinois see calendar: Child Abuse Prevention Month Event Calendar

It is estimated that thousands of cases of abuse and neglect go unreported each year. The impact of abuse on children manifests itself in many ways. Children may experience a range of emotional, psychological and physical problems from the trauma. Abused and neglected children are more likely to be self-destructive or aggressive, to abuse drugs and/or alcohol, or become young offenders.

If you see something say something. Call the hotline to report abuse or neglect: 1-800-25-ABUSE. And to find ways how you can further help a family in crisis visit www.DCFS.Illinois.gov

During the month of April and throughout the year, Illinois DCFS would like to encourage communities to share child abuse and neglect prevention awareness messages and to help promote prevention efforts across the country. For more information about Child Abuse Prevention Month, contact the DCFS Office of Communications at 312-814-6847.

