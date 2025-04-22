SPRINGFIELD - Established in 1987 by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD), Alcohol Awareness Month has become a way for the community to support those effected by or dealing with Alcoholism. Alcohol Awareness Month aims to raise awareness about the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption through activities, events, educational materials, and conversations to create effective strategies for preventing alcohol-related problems and reduce the stigma surrounding addiction.

The goal is to reduce the stigma associated with alcohol-related problems and facilitate effective solutions for individuals and the public. Whether it is underage drinking prevention, an alcohol intervention for family or friends, or someone finally ready to take the steps to recovery, below are ways you can support.

Things you can do to support:

Get informed about the dangers of excessive alcohol use

Advocate for healthy coping and lifestyle alternatives

Encourage early intervention and support recovery

"The ILCC remains committed to educating the public, and especially youth, about the risk factors associated with abusing alcohol and underage drinking. If we can prevent one person from being affected by the dangers of alcohol, then all the work and energy we put into promoting alcohol awareness is worth it," said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol addiction or related issues, it is important to seek help from healthcare professionals or support groups specialized in alcohol recovery. For more information about Alcohol Awareness Month, visit Prevention First and the Alcohol Policy Resource Center for education, resources, and tools on evidence-based alcohol policy strategies.

About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.

To learn more about the ILCC and its divisions, visit www.ILCC.Illinois.gov. To submit a tip or complaint to the ILCC’s Enforcement Division, click here.

