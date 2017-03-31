Figure out what’s true and what’s not during Tower tours

HARTFORD - Test your knowledge of Lewis & Clark and the development of the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower during an April Fool’s Day Tower tour Saturday, April 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Confluence Tower is located at 435 Confluence Dr., Hartford. Tower tour rates apply.

Visitors will be encouraged to take part in the “sky-high” version of the game “2 Truths, 1 Lie” when they purchase admission a Tower tour. Questions will range from the correct name of the “Hartford Castle” to figuring out the exact date Lewis & Clark departed the region on their westward journey. Participants will be given a sheet with a variety of true and false statements. During the tour, they can figure out which statements are false. At the end of the tours, answer sheets will be distributed so everyone can see how well their internal lie detectors worked.

“We always want to make sure people learn about the Tower and the Lewis & Clark journey,” Deanna Barnes, Projects Manager for the Village of Hartford said. “Playing a game during the tours is another way we can help promote the history and wonder of the region.”

The Tower is open Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m. Admission to the tower is $6 for adults, $5 for veterans and active military and senior citizens, $4 for children 12 and under and children 2 and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

Spring events at the Tower are sponsored by SMS Engineers.