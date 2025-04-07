ST. LOUIS - Rainfall totals from April 2 to April 6, 2025, revealed significant precipitation across parts of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, according to the U.S. National Weather Service in St. Louis.

Centralia recorded the highest area total with 8.50 inches of rain. In the area, Lebanon recorded 6.10 inches of rainfall and Edwardsville at 5.32 inches.

The heavy rain during this period led to flash flooding, prompting the National Weather Service to issue warnings and advisories.

In a statement, the NWS said, “Thanks all for the reports! Here is an analysis of the heavy rain that fell from April 2-6, causing flash flooding in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois. The analysis is as close of an estimate as we can create; exact values at any one location may vary from what's shown.”

The rainfall graphic totals reflect a significant weather event that affected local communities.

