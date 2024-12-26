SPRINGFIELD – Youth between the ages of 10-17 can apply now for the youth wingshooting clinic and pheasant hunt opportunities scheduled at two Illinois state parks, including Pere Marquette State Park in Jersey County on March 1 and the World Shooting and Recreational Complex (WSRC) in Randolph County on March 15.

Young hunters will participate in a wingshooting clinic in the morning taught by National Sporting Clays Association and Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) certified instructors. Participants will practice safe shotgun handling and operation while advancing their wingshooting skills.

A pheasant hunt will take place in the afternoon. Participants must have successfully completed an approved hunter safety course and have a valid hunting license.

Permits for these wingshooting clinics and youth pheasant hunts are available through the IDNR’s Controlled Pheasant Hunting online reservation system. Select “Click here for applications” and then select “Illinois youth pheasant hunts” to apply. Hunters must review the Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Information and the Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt Regulations on the controlled pheasant hunting website prior to applying.

Go online for the 2025 IDNR wingshooting calendar and registration information.

Event co-sponsors assist the IDNR, Pere Marquette and the WSRC with the events by providing funding for clay targets, target and field shot shells, and lunch for participants. Co-sponsor organization members also provide bird dogs, bird dog handlers, and hunting guides.

Pere Marquette clinic co-sponsors are Alwerdt’s Pheasant Farm; Bollini Taxidermy Studio; Channel: Seedsmanship at Work; Clemens Insurance; Discount House; Ducks Unlimited, Jersey County Chapter; Friends of Pere Marquette State Park Foundation; Fur Takers of America; Green Roof Kennels; Hargrave International; the Illinois Federation of Outdoor Resources; the Illinois National Shoot to Retrieve Association, Field Trial; Migratory Waterfowl Hunters; National Wild Turkey Federation, Midwest Gobblers Chapter; Olin Corp.; Winchester; Pfister Seed Co.; Quail Forever, Illinois Pioneer Chapter; Todd Parish, Attorney at Law; Ward Financial Services; Whitworth Horn and Goetten Insurance Agency; and the Illinois Conservation Foundation.

WSRC co-sponsors are Okaw Valley Beagle Club; Friends of the World Shooting and Recreational Complex; National Wild Turkey Federation, Randolph County Cutters and Strutters Chapter; and the Illinois Conservation Foundation.

