SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will conduct a drawing on Aug. 26 for youth to hunt deer during the Illinois youth firearm deer season Oct. 11 to 13 at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area (JEPC) in Cass County and Sangamon County State Conservation Area.

To be eligible for the Aug. 26 drawing, the youth's name, mailing address, telephone number, and preferred hunting site location must be mailed on a postcard and received at the JEPC office by close of business Aug. 25.

Successful applicants will be notified and eligible to purchase a 2025 youth either-sex deer permit in person at any Illinois hunting license vendor beginning on August 5.

Youth deer hunting during the youth firearm deer season is allowed only in the open units at the site locations and only to those who have not reached 18 years of age prior to the start of the season. Please note that the controlled unit and the quail management unit are both closed to youth deer hunters at JEPC.

All youth hunters must have a current, valid youth deer permit. In addition, youth hunters must have an apprentice or youth hunting license, or they must have completed a state-approved hunter education course and have a hunting license.

Youth deer hunters, while using an apprentice hunter license or youth hunting license, must be accompanied by a non-hunting parent, guardian or grandparent with an Illinois hunting license. All other hunters participating in the youth deer hunt must each be accompanied by a non-hunting supervisor, parent, guardian or responsible adult who has a valid Illinois hunting license or firearm owner's identification card.

To submit a postcard for the drawing by mail, send it to Youth Deer Hunt, JEPC, 10149 County Highway 11, Chandlerville, IL. 62627. For additional information, please call the site office at 217-452-7741.

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.

