COLLINSVILLE - Income-qualified customers who have fallen behind on their energy bills can apply for payment assistance from Ameren through their local Illinois LIHEAP agency, thanks to a new program offering an additional $150 in support.

This support comes from an Ameren program announced earlier this month that is providing $4 million to assistance agencies to help customers who have been impacted by rising electricity supply prices and extreme summer temperatures.

This new program is on top of nearly $58 million in assistance Ameren Illinois customers have benefited from this year.

"Our Illinois LIHEAP partners are stepping up to help us distribute much needed bill payment grants to customers who are experiencing financial difficulties due to higher electricity prices," said Joe Solari, vice president of customer experience at Ameren. "We encourage customers who have fallen behind on their bills to reach out to a local LIHEAP agency to determine their eligibility and apply for funding."

A reduction of available energy sources in the Ameren Illinois service territory has caused the price of electricity to increase during the summer months. The higher supply costs, combined with extremely hot and humid conditions and increased at-home energy usage, have led to higher-than-normal electric bills for many Ameren Illinois customers.

PROGRAM DETAILS

Eligible customers can receive a one-time grant of $150 toward their energy bill. To identify your local LIHEAP agency and determine your eligibility for funding, visit HelpIllinoisFamilies or call 833-711-0374 while funds are available.

In addition to this relief program, Ameren Illinois is making customers aware of other financial and energy-saving opportunities:

Community Development Workshops : In September and October, Ameren Illinois will host regional events to connect customers to available funding and provide consultation on in-home energy saving strategies.

: In September and October, Ameren Illinois will host regional events to connect customers to available funding and provide consultation on in-home energy saving strategies. Energy Efficiency : Customers are urged to explore?energy efficiency programs?that can help reduce usage and lower monthly bills. Through a?Home Energy Assessment, eligible customers may qualify for upgrades such as insulation, heating equipment, and ventilation improvements – often at little to no cost. More details are available at AmerenIllinoisSavings.com/SaveMoney.

: Customers are urged to explore?energy efficiency programs?that can help reduce usage and lower monthly bills. Through a?Home Energy Assessment, eligible customers may qualify for upgrades such as insulation, heating equipment, and ventilation improvements – often at little to no cost. More details are available at AmerenIllinoisSavings.com/SaveMoney. LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program): Income qualifying customers can apply for financial help through LIHEAP when the new season begins on Oct 1. In addition to receiving a one-time benefit on your energy bill, LIHEAP eligible customers will automatically be approved for a credit on their monthly gas bill through the Natural Gas Service Discount program. Also, deposit and late payment charges will be waived. For more information on financial guidelines, and to identify a local agency in your community, Ameren Illinois customers may call the Help Illinois Families Assistance Hotline at (833) 711-0374 or visit HelpIllinoisFamilies.com.

For a comprehensive list of energy assistance programs, bill payment options and money-saving resources, visit AmerenIllinois.com/PathToSavings.

About Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois. Our service territory covers more than 1,200 communities and 43,700 square miles and our mission is to power the quality of life. For more information, visit?AmerenIllinois.com.?Follow us on X @AmerenIllinois and Facebook.

