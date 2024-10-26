Our Daily Show Interview! AP Cigar After Hours at Macs on Halloween Night!

ALTON - AP Cigar Co. will host its monthly After Hours event with a Halloween twist.

At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, community members are invited to smoke cigars, enjoy a barbecue and watch the 107th Alton Halloween Parade with AP Cigar. The event will be located at Mac’s new concert venue in the 300th block of Piasa Street. Mike Weller, owner of AP Cigar, noted his excitement to share the experience with Alton residents.

“The goal is to have the most cigars on the Mississippi,” Weller said. “We want to try to give the most products. We want to try to give great service. More importantly, we want to give the ultimate experience of smoking a cigar in Alton.”

AP Cigar hosts monthly After Hours events at Mac’s Downtown, but this month’s event will center around the Halloween Parade. Attendees can watch the parade while taking advantage of the AP Cigar deals.

Every month, AP Cigar offers discounts on cigars during their After Hours events. This month’s deal features the brand Las Calaveras. For $50, you can buy four Las Calaveras cigars, valued at $20 a cigar.

“I went to private school, but I’m pretty sure it’s a good deal,” Weller joked. “This is going to probably be the biggest discount on an AP After Hours at Mac’s.”

Attendees will also receive a t-shirt, and they will be entered into a drawing for an Alec Bradley Filthy Ghooligan cigar box. Mac and Robbie Lenhardt, owners of Mac’s, will be in attendance to grill hotdogs and hamburgers. There will be a few beer and wine tubs out for people to enjoy.

Weller noted that the new Mac’s concert venue is unfinished, but he expects it to be “a heck of a venue” once it’s completed. He looks forward to sharing the space with Alton residents on Oct. 31.

“I think in the future it’s going to be one of the destination places for the Halloween parade,” Weller said. “It’s going to be the banger for Halloween for years to come.”

No purchase is necessary to participate in the event. Weller hopes to see many people come out and enjoy the evening, which is kid-friendly and will go until the Halloween Parade ends.

He added that he works hard to represent Alton when he travels. He wants to bring customers to AP Cigar and then boost other businesses by recommending them to tourists.

“It brings tourism when I go out,” he explained. “I represent the town of Alton, in my opinion, when I’m out of town, so I want them to come back and I want them to check out the town and I want them to see things.”

Weller also expressed his appreciation for downtown Alton and the businesses that neighbor AP Cigar on State Street. He hopes to see more people come down and enjoy the businesses in the area, including AP Cigar.

“There’s no reason to be crabby in downtown Alton,” he added. “There’s so much going on. If you’re a resident here and if you’re opposing any growth here, maybe you’re the problem here. Just get on the train. Let’s promote the city like people used to.”

For more information about AP Cigar Co. and their After Hours events, visit their official website at APCigar.co or their Facebook page. To watch a livestream of the Alton Halloween Parade on RiverBender.com, click here.

