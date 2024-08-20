Our Daily Show Interview! AP Cigar After Hours At Macs on Last Thursday of Each Month!

ALTON - AP Cigar will host its first “AP After-Hours at Mac’s Downtown” event next week.

On the last Thursday of every month, AP Cigar will take over the patio at Mac’s Downtown for a night of cigars, free appetizers and conversation. The first AP After-Hours event is scheduled for 6:30–9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, and AP Cigar owner Mike Weller couldn’t be more excited to share his love of cigars with the Alton community.

“Name a better patio to enjoy cigars on,” Weller said. “It’s such a beautiful thing. It’s really not so much about cigars, but it’s supposed to be elevating what you’re already doing. If it’s a conversation with somebody new or somebody that you’ve known your whole lifetime, that’s what it’s about. It’s just elevating that experience.”

Located at 202 State Street in downtown Alton, AP Cigar sells premium hand-rolled cigars from around the world. In addition to free appetizers at the Mac’s Downtown events, there will be a cigar deal for customers to check out. Those who purchase the cigars will receive a free “AP After-Hours” t-shirt and will be entered into a drawing for the night’s big prize. The drawing takes place at 9 p.m. and you must be present to win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Weller and Josh Dawdy, another representative with AP Cigar, explained that they often spend time at Mac’s after the shop closes. The idea behind this event was to invite their customers to join them, and they also hope to engage with potential new customers at Mac’s.

“It’s kind of what we do normally,” Dawdy said. “We go over and have dinner at Mac’s all the time, so we’re kind of just inviting the customers to do what we normally do and hang out outside of the shop.”

AP Cigar will host the AP After-Hours events on the last Thursday of every month, including Halloween, Thanksgiving and the day after Christmas. They want to provide their customers with a space to enjoy cigars and connect with other people

Weller and Dawdy often encourage people from around the Greater St. Louis region to visit them in Alton. They noted that the AP After-Hours event hopes to reach more local customers and give back to the community that has given them so much over the years.

In the future, AP Cigar hopes to invite cigar company representatives to join them for the AP After-Hours events. They want to host daytime deals with these reps and then bring them to Mac’s Downtown for nighttime events. In addition to the main cigar deal, they will also have a few cigars from their shop at the AP After-Hours events.

“We want to bring a small representation of our shop over. So if you see us pushing the old AP Cigar cart, don’t rob us. That’s our whole life in our cart, so don’t take it,” Weller joked, adding, “We’re just going to try to spread our love a little bit.”

For more information about the first AP After-Hours at Mac’s Downtown event on Aug. 29, visit the official Facebook event page. To learn more about AP Cigar, check out their official website at APCigar.co.