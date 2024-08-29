Discover an exciting variety of events in the area, from AP Cigar After-Hours, Alton Wine and Jazz Festival, the 48th Annual St. Louis Gateway Postcard Club Show in Caseyville, and much more. Whether you're a sports enthusiast, a collector, or simply looking for a fun family outing, there's something for everyone. For a full listing of events, visit Riverbender Events.

Your weekend starts on Thursday when AP Cigar takes over Mac’s air-conditioned smoking patio for AP Cigar After Hours! On the last Thursday of every month, offering a lively evening filled with free appetizers, a cash bar, a full menu, off-track betting, poker machines, and plenty of TVs. Attendees can take advantage of a special cigar deal, which includes an event t-shirt and entry into a prize drawing—you must be present to win, so stick around until 9:00 PM! Arrive early, grab a bite, enjoy a drink, and relax with great cigars in a welcoming atmosphere.

48th Annual St. Louis Gateway Postcard Club Show is set to gather postcard enthusiasts, collectors, and dealers from around the region. This two-day event, taking place at the Caseyville Community Center, will feature a wide array of postcards ranging from vintage to modern, offering something for everyone—from seasoned collectors to newcomers curious about the hobby. Highlights include early bird access for club members, free admission for all attendees, free appraisals by experts, and a variety of postcards and related items from 20 different dealers. Food will be available on site, making it a convenient and enjoyable experience. The venue is easily accessible from major interstates, ensuring a smooth journey for all attendees. For more information, contact Tom Snyder at 618-531-4189 or via email at the.snyders@charter.net. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with fellow postcard aficionados and explore the fascinating world of postcard collecting.

BuzzTones LIVE is an event that promises an enjoyable Friday night at FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar in Alton. The BuzzTones, known for their lively performances, love playing at this venue and hope to see you there. Attendees can stop by Brydies or the Spaceshuttle Cafe to enjoy a fantastic Friday night filled with great music and good vibes.

The Land of Goshen Community Market returns for its 28th season, welcoming visitors every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on St. Louis Street in downtown Edwardsville. Visitors can explore a vibrant array of favorite vendors alongside exciting new additions, offering fresh produce, beautiful cut flowers, delicious baked goods, eggs, meats, unique art, and more. The market also features live music from local talent, fun and educational activities for children through Market Sprouts, and the latest Goshen Market merchandise. In partnership with Good Dirt Composting Collective, the market offers free food scrap composting for customers, promoting community and environmental benefits. Donations to the Goshen Market Foundation and Good Dirt Composting Collective are welcome to support this initiative and other community projects. The Good Dirt Composting Collective aims to enhance local and regional composting efforts, providing the means for effective food waste management wherever food is consumed.

Alton Jazz & Wine Festival 2024 is set to return to the Alton Amphitheater on August 31, 2024, promising an evening filled with smooth jazz and great wine. The event will open with the Alton Jazz Confluence featuring select Alton and Godfrey student musicians, followed by Left of West, known for their energetic and soulful blend of funk, rock, jazz, and blues music. The festival’s headliner, Jim Manley, a renowned trumpet player from St. Louis, will bring a lot of energy during his hour-long set. Tickets are available for purchase, with options for a four-top table, a two-top table, and general admission. The Brown Bag Bistro will provide charcuterie trays for purchase. Jim Manley, with over four decades of experience and an estimated 10,500 nights of live performances, is a local legend known for his dynamic trumpet playing. Left of West aims to create music that makes people move and feel good, always putting on a high-energy live show.

Events on Aug. 30, 2024

Join the excitement at the GYSSD 8th Annual Golf Scramble at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River, IL, on August 30, 2024. Starting with registration at 8:00 a.m. and golfing at 9:00 a.m., this event promises a fantastic day of golfing fun, complete with a gift bag, lunch, snacks, and beverages for every participant.

Don't miss out on the Vintage Violet's Homecoming Dress Pop-Up at The Secret Gardeners in Edwardsville, IL, from August 30 to September 1, 2024. Explore a beautiful selection of homecoming dresses and find your perfect look for the big night.

Attend the Public Safety Presentation - sponsored by AARP Illinois at Senior Services Plus in Alton, IL, on August 30, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Gain valuable safety insights from the Madison County Sheriff's Department and the Alton Police and Fire Departments, while enjoying a complimentary lunch.

Get into the spooky spirit at the Cemeterrium Workshop on August 30, 2024, at Party on Broadway in Alton, IL. This interactive potting workshop offers a fun hands-on experience where you can create your own living terrarium with spooky accents and much more.

Celebrate the weekend at the Labor Day Extravaganza at Alton Marina in Alton, IL, from August 30 to September 1, 2024. Enjoy a weekend filled with potluck dinners, pool parties, live music, drink specials, and exciting activities for all.

Join the festivities at the 105th Annual Bethalto Homecoming 2024 at Bethalto Village in Bethalto, IL, from August 30 to September 1, 2024. With food, rides, games, local vendors, BINGO, and live music every night, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Experience an electrifying evening at the Party at the Plex on August 30, 2024, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL. Enjoy stunning cars, $25 racing on a 1/2-mile road course, a car show, vendors, food, drinks, and much more.

Kick-off Labor Day weekend with Borderline Live at the Beer Tent on August 30, 2024, at Laux Brickhouse Grille in Bethalto, IL. This 21+ event starts at 7:00 p.m. and promises great music and fun in the beer tent.

Enjoy a night of live music with Lady Luck LIVE on August 30, 2024, at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, IL. From 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., dance to all your favorite party songs while savoring tasty drinks and delicious food on the patio.

Events on Aug. 31, 2024

Join the East Saint Louis Senior High School Class of 1983 Alumni Association for a community cleanup event on August 31, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the corner of 88th and State Street in East St. Louis. This is a great opportunity to come together and make a positive impact on the neighborhood. For more details, visit East Saint Louis Senior High School Class of 1983 Alumni Association - Community Cleanup.

Experience the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! starting May 11th and running every Saturday morning through October 21st at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Alton. Enjoy fresh produce, handmade goods, and ready-to-eat meals. For more information, check out the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season!.

Don't miss the Free Workout and Smoothies to Support APD K-9 Program! on August 31, 2024, at Absworkoutplans in Godfrey. Participate in a free workout session, enjoy smoothie samples, and support a local charity. Learn more at Free Workout and Smoothies to Support APD K-9 Program!

Head over to Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill on August 31, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM for the Bunker Hill Flea/Farmers Market. Shop from a variety of vendors offering antiques, handmade crafts, and more. More details can be found at the Bunker Hill Flea/Farmers Market.

Visit the Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill every Saturday through September 7th for Market Days. Enjoy a diverse selection of products from local vendors. For more information, visit Market Days.

Join the Writers Circle: Combo Poem at Hayner Library in Alton on August 31, 2024. Engage in writing prompts and receive feedback in a guided group discussion. To register, visit Writers Circle: Combo Poem.

Attend the 58th St. Louis Antique Festival at Belle Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville on August 31, 2024, and September 1, 2024. Discover rare antiques and unique items. For more details, visit the 58th St. Louis Antique Festival.

Enjoy live music by the Jason McAtee Duo at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton on August 31, 2024. Don't miss this entertaining performance. More information can be found at Live Music - Jason McAtee Duo.

Support the expansion of the American Oddities Museum at Mineral Springs Mall in Alton on August 31, 2024. Enjoy free drinks, a presentation by Troy Taylor, and more. Learn more at the American Oddities Museum Fundraiser!

Join Billy Hurst for a night of '90s country classics at Roper's Regal Beagle in Godfrey on August 31, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Get ready for an unforgettable evening. Find more details at Billy Hurst LIVE.

Enjoy family-friendly films at James Killion Park in Alton on August 31, 2024, as part of Movie Nights. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for a cozy movie experience. For more information, visit Movie Nights.

Events on Sep. 1, 2024

Every Sunday from June 9 through October 13, the Bethalto Farmers Market operates at Bethalto Central Park. To learn more about the market and its offerings, check out Bethalto Farmers Market.

Hearts Harvest Church in Bethalto will celebrate its 22nd anniversary on September 1st at 10:00 AM with special guests, Pastors Jim & Elictia Hart of Omaha, NE. For more details, visit Hearts Harvest Church 22nd Anniversary.

Join the celebration on the patio at The Prairie Inn from 2-6 PM for The Glendale Riders Labor Day Celebration. This fan-favorite event is a great way to enjoy some live music. For more information, visit The Glendale Riders Labor Day Celebration!

Enjoy live music by Tragg Band at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on September 1, 2024. For more details, check out Live Music - Tragg Band.

Catch Billy Peek's live performance at the Grafton Winery on September 1, 2024. For more information, visit Live Music Vineyards - Billy Peek.