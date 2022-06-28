ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club installed Antione E. Williams as the new president as it begins its 102nd year of service on July 1, 2022.

The theme for the new Rotary year is Imagine Rotary, which comes at this unique time when Antione becomes the first African American to be elected president of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. At the same time, Rotary International has chosen Jennifer E. Jones from Canada to be the organization’s president, becoming the first woman to hold that position, and the theme is her choice.

This year, at the club’s new officer installation meeting, Williams received the gavel from club president, Steve Schwartz, installing Antione as president of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club.

Antione’s vision for the year includes continuing the community service the club has been doing, remaining strong and becoming stronger, and to expand diversity within the local club. In addition, Antione plans to increase membership, complete the park on Third Street opposite City Hall, finish the pickleball courts in Glazebrook Park, and complete the Mini-Pitch project in Rock Springs Park.

Article continues after sponsor message

Joining Antione at the installation was his mother, Betty, sister, Jean, and son, Nathaniel. Williams began his remarks to the club, “You see, we miss the beauty of a person by looking at their imperfections, but when we realize wisdom has no race, knowledge has no race, maturity has no race, friendship has no race, and that love has no race... That's when we can Imagine Rotary.”

Antione finished with the lyrics from the song, I Need You to Survive by Hezekiah Walker:

“I need you, you need me, we're all a part of God's body.

Stand with me, agree with me, we're all a part of God's body.

It is his will that every need be supplied,

You are important to me, I need you to survive.”

More like this: