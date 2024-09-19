ALTON — The anticipation is building at Marquette Catholic High School as students prepare for the upcoming coronation ceremony. The event, set to take place at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in the school gymnasium, will see the crowning of the new homecoming king and queen.

Article continues after sponsor message

The candidates for queen, in the photo above, in the front row from left to right, are Grace Stoverink, Lily Covert, Maya Stephan, Kennedy Eveans, Skye Heru, Kel’C Robinson, and Chloe Steele. Representing the candidates for king, standing in the back row from left to right, are Rodger Zawodniak, Drew Thomeczek, Jude Keller, Quinn Copeland, Keevan Carter, Alex McCloud, and Will Fahnestock.

This annual event is a highlight of the school year, drawing students, faculty, and family members together to celebrate school spirit and student achievements. The coronation ceremony is traditionally held in the gymnasium, a venue that has hosted countless memorable moments for the school community.

The coronation not only honors the selected king and queen but also serves as a symbol of unity and pride within the school. As the candidates await the announcement, the excitement is palpable among the student body.

More like this: