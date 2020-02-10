The family of Anthony W. Young is being recognized as the 21st Annual IRC Pioneer Family of the Year by Vero Heritage in Vero Beach, Florida.
Anthony W. Young was born in July 1865 in Godfrey, IL. He married Irene Daly. He was a mayor of Alton in 1900. The new frontier along with agricultural and land development later brought him to Vero Beach, FL. He owned property and served as the first mayor, a Florida State Representative and State Senator in the early 1900's. He died and is buried in Crestlawn Cemetery in Vero Beach, FL.
Anthony W. Young had several siblings who stayed in the Godfrey/Alton community, and the Vero Heritage Society hopes for Young family relatives to attend the event from both Vero and Godfrey.
The 21st Annual Vero Heritage IRC Pioneer Family Recognition for 2020 is being held Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at The Heritage Center in Historic Downtown Vero Beach. The program features dinner and cocktails as Vero Heritage awards the Young family.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Jerseyville, Granite City Sex Offenders Charged For Registration Failure
Mar 3, 2025
Granite City Man Charged In Pontoon Beach Battery Case
Mar 20, 2025
Exploring the Origins of St. Patrick's Day
Mar 17, 2025
Release Granted Following Pontoon Beach Domestic Battery
Feb 9, 2025
Peachy Paws Owner Reflects on New Location After Godfrey Village Vote
Mar 12, 2025

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.