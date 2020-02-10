Anthony W. Young Family of Godfrey Recognized as 21st Annual IRC Pioneer Family
February 10, 2020 11:53 AM
Listen to the story
The family of Anthony W. Young is being recognized as the 21st Annual IRC Pioneer Family of the Year by Vero Heritage in Vero Beach, Florida.
Anthony W. Young was born in July 1865 in Godfrey, IL. He married Irene Daly. He was a mayor of Alton in 1900. The new frontier along with agricultural and land development later brought him to Vero Beach, FL. He owned property and served as the first mayor, a Florida State Representative and State Senator in the early 1900's. He died and is buried in Crestlawn Cemetery in Vero Beach, FL.
Anthony W. Young had several siblings who stayed in the Godfrey/Alton community, and the Vero Heritage Society hopes for Young family relatives to attend the event from both Vero and Godfrey.
The 21st Annual Vero Heritage IRC Pioneer Family Recognition for 2020 is being held Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at The Heritage Center in Historic Downtown Vero Beach. The program features dinner and cocktails as Vero Heritage awards the Young family.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.