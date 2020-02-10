Anthony W. Young Family of Godfrey Recognized as 21st Annual IRC Pioneer Family Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: The 21st Annual Vero Heritage IRC Pioneer Family Recognition for 2020 is being held Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at The Heritage Center in Historic Downtown Vero Beach. The program features dinner and cocktails as Vero Heritage awards the Young family. Anthony W. Young had several siblings who stayed in the Godfrey/Alton community, and the Vero Heritage Society hopes for Young family relatives to attend the event from both Vero and Godfrey. Anthony W. Young was born in July 1865 in Godfrey, IL. He married Irene Daly. He was a mayor of Alton in 1900. The new frontier along with agricultural and land development later brought him to Vero Beach, FL. He owned property and served as the first mayor, a Florida State Representative and State Senator in the early 1900's. He died and is buried in Crestlawn Cemetery in Vero Beach, FL. The family of Anthony W. Young is being recognized as the 21st Annual IRC Pioneer Family of the Year by Vero Heritage in Vero Beach, Florida. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending