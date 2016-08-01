ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Small Business Monthly has selected Alton’s Answer Midwest as one of the region’s top Family Owned Businesses for 2016. So far this year the company has added seven new positions and is currently looking for eight additional employees to provide service to customers nationwide.

“We are always looking for people who share our values and are willing to work for customers as if they are extended family,” says Jennifer Schulz, vice president and co-owner with her father Gary Tedrick who serves as president of the organization.

When the Tedrick family bought the business 25 years ago it had 3 answering consuls that took messages for a few local businesses, mainly physicians. Then Gary used his expertise in phone technology to support his wife Lee Ann’s professional approach to customer service, which she had developed after working as an administrative assistant to area executives.

The business began to grow. In 1996 their daughter Jennifer Schulz left Edward Jones to join them and began working her way up through the business. Under her current leadership the company has nearly 1,000 customers from a wide range of industries that are located all over the country.

Even with all the growth, the Tedrick family says many of their staff and clients still become sort of an extended family. They even had a reunion last year to get everyone back together.

“It was incredibly rewarding to reconnect with employees and see the great things they have done with their lives and how positively they remember their time with us,” said Tedrick. “It amazed me how past employees still remember each of the clients and want to know about their growth and progress.”

Helping our customers succeed and grow has always been at the core of Answer Midwest’s success according to Schulz. She says they focus on making every call that comes in a priority, which is a key to a company’s growth that busy business owners and their employees often can’t manage to do and still get their own job functions done.

Answer Midwest gives businesses of all size the opportunity to offer a full range of top-notch customer support services from dispatching service calls to reception services, help desk and order taking. For more information see www.answermidwest.com.

