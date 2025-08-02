EDWARDSVILLE – Young players participated in a clinic and heard from guest speakers Devon Alexander and Kweisi Kenyatte as a part of the annual Diversity Day program, presented by McConnell And Associates, on Wednesday aa a part of the Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, with the clinic held at Liberty Middle School, and the program in the auditorium of the Jon Davis Wrestling Center at Edwardsville High School.

The annual event is designed to created playing opportunities for underserved communities, and three organizations participated in this year's clinic. The Net Rushers Community Tennis Association from north St. Louis City and County, the East St. Louis Community Tennis Association, and Breakpoint Tennis and Life Skills Academy of St. Louis, who all provide tennis opportunities for children and players in underserved communities and areas of St. Louis.

The players were all treated to pizza and soda for lunch during the program, and all were presented with free admission for the rest of the week at the tournament, as well as ice cream from Courtesy Ice Cream and all heard from the guest speakers for the program. Both Alexander and Kenyatte shared their stories and encouraged the kids to dream big and pursue their dreams.

It was another successful Diversity Day program, and tournament director Dave Lipe couldn't have been happier.

"I thought things were fantastic," Lipe said. "Today's about creating of creating another opportunity for kids, and recognizing three incredible organizations that provide opportunities in underserved communities. It's a fantastic day, presented by McConnell And Associates, which has done fantastic work in our community, amongst several others."

Article continues after sponsor message

McConnell And Associates resurfaces tennis courts all over the area, and has helped to restore courts in East St. Louis, which has seen a resurgence in the game, and has a very bright future in the City of Champions.

Also recognized by Lipe were Mike and Josh Patrick, many members of Lipe's coaching staff at Edwardsville High, former EHS principal Dr. Steve Stuart, who's now with The EGHM Foundation, and both Alexander and Kenyatte, for serving as honored guest speakers, and sharing their stories with the players.

"The kids always meet Q, and talk to Q," Lipe said, "and Devon shared his incredibly inspiring story. So, It's just a fun day. You've got a guy like Q, who drives 12 hours to be here, six each direction from (Des Moines) Iowa. It shows you how much it means to a lot of people. A fantastic day. It is one of our really important community involvement events, and we're proud to host it every year."



Lipe also thanked The Source Juicery from providing cold drinks and healthy snacks to the players and their families

"We always really appreciate them as well," Lipe said, "So, it's just an incredible event."

The East St. Louis Community Tennis Association was one of the participating organizations in the Diversity event, and has been leading a resurgence in tennis in the community which is starting to pay dividends, and the game has a bright future ahead of itself.

More like this: