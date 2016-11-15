EDWARDSVILLE – Those driving by the new building going up at 520 Gateway Commerce Center Drive off New Poag Road in Edwardsville notice it will be a large structure and the good news keeps coming: The building already has a primary tenant.

City of Edwardsville Development Director Walt Williams said a new international logistics firm tenant, not yet announced, will occupy 70 percent of the 520,000 square-foot space in the new development.

“We are so excited about the new tenant at 520 Gateway,” Williams said. “It is because of the foresight of our city and county leaders to build a highway and get the enterprise zone in place that we are prepping for another prospect to come."

Williams predicted that at least 80 new warehouse types of jobs will be coming to the new logistics firm area.

Williams said Madison County Chairman Alan Dunstan predicted employment to double in the Gateway Commerce Center area in five years and Williams said with all the progress that has occurred, that estimation will likely take place within three years.

“We are looking at 6,000 total jobs in that area this year, ahead of what was predicted,” he said.

Williams said business growth in Downtown Edwardsville has been amazing over the past year.

"We have had 61 commercial permits year-to-date in Downtown Edwardsville, which shows the amount of growth we have had there," he said.

