EDWARDSVILLE - Judy Frank of Edwardsville, the mother of six children and 15 grandchildren, each Mother’s Day and other major holidays professes one special wish. Her greatest hope is that as many of her family as can, go to a St. Boniface Catholic Church Mass.

Once again this past Mother’s Day, Judy and her family attended a church service that made her heart content. Judy and her husband, Roger, have always put their family first. The couple has been married for 47 years. Her grandchildren range from 2 years old to 15. Most of the Frank couple's free time is spent at baseball, T-Ball, volleyball, basketball, concerts, and dance recitals of their grandchildren.

"My favorite thing other than going to church with my family is camping with our kids and grandkids!" she said.

“I don’t know what I would do without my husband,” she said. “He worked very hard with overtime and all six of my children went on to college. He is tremendous as far as helping me.”

Judy said on the day she was being interviewed that her husband was babysitting with a few of the grandchildren. Frank even takes over and changes diapers, something some men his age don't do, Judy said.

Judy said Frank taught her boys how to change oil and work on things in the garage, while she taught her girls about cooking, etc. Judy said she always tried to be fair with her children, even with the division of M&Ms.

“I still try to be fair and get all the kids and grandkids the same number of presents,” she said.

She said with any holidays, she always loves it when everyone can come.

“My children pretty much live around here,” she said. “On Mother's Day, we went back to our house and the men fixed breakfast for all the moms, which I thought was pretty special. We take a couple of family trips a year."

Judy closed with the following comments that summed up how she feels about her entire family from her husband, children, and grandchildren: "My favorite thing in the whole world is to be with them all. I love them all so much.”

