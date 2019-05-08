ALTON - The Clark Bridge and Landmarks intersection in Alton has been a site of many accidents over the years and another occurred Wednesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided at the intersection. The Alton Fire Department reported there were no injuries in the accident. Traffic was blocked for a brief amount of time while the intersection was cleared and both cars were towed.

John Hentrich also contributed to this story.

