ALTON - The Clark Bridge and Landmarks intersection in Alton has been a site of many accidents over the years and another occurred Wednesday morning. Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided at the intersection. The Alton Fire Department reported there were no injuries in the accident. Traffic was blocked for a brief amount of time while the intersection was cleared and both cars were towed. John Hentrich also contributed to this story.