ALTON – A single-vehicle crash occurred in the 1300 block of Broadway in Alton late Friday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

The incident occurred when a vehicle crashed into a power pole just outside Hawk Vending in Allton. Reporters on the scene noted some damage to that power pole, but a representative of Ameren Illinois said its outage maps were not showing anything for the Alton area as of a half hour following the incident. It is not known at this time how many occupants were in the vehicle or if anyone was injured.

More information may be available later Friday, as calls have been placed to the Alton Police Department for further information.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: