EDWARDSVILLE - The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Women’s Conference.

On Nov. 5, 2025, entrepreneurs and professionals from across the region will gather at The Outlet at Edison’s for a day of panels, breakout sessions and featured speakers. Dawn Mushill, president of the chamber, encourages people to register now so they can enjoy the experience.

“We have speakers on the stage,” Mushill said. “We have workshops. We have great food. We have panelists. We have whatever you want.”

The conference opens at 7:15 a.m. with networking and breakfast. At 8:30 a.m., Tracy Bianco of Tracy Bianco Consulting will present “Lead Yourself First: 5 Questions to Take You from Settling to Succeeding (On Your Own Terms),” followed by a workshop titled “Building Culture for Success and Succession” by Wendy Symer of WLS Consulting.

Attendees can also enjoy “Breaking Imposter Syndrome” by Jeff Koziatek from Core Authenticity. Lisa Phillipson of Positively Speaking with Lisa will present “The Power of Self-Awareness,” and Alyssa Loman of Empowered Pathways LLC will offer “Strategizing for Self-Care.”

The day will conclude with the presentations "From Awareness to Action: Understanding the Signs and Creating a Life You Need” by Jennifer Ellis of Counselors Associates and "What You Can Do With AI” by Emily Gretak, who works with the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce.

Mushill is excited for all of the presentations and workshops, but she is especially eager to watch Gretak on the stage. She noted that conversations about artificial intelligence are as important as ever.

“She’s going to demonstrate all the ways that you can utilize AI,” Mushill explained. “We utilize it a lot. There are things that you shouldn’t do with AI. We’re going to talk about that.”

There will also be a panel featuring speakers Breck Newman, Angie Lange, Brooke Andrews and Dr. Samantha Happold. In addition to the leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals who will be in attendance, Mushill is also excited to welcome high schoolers in the Gateway CEO program.

She expressed her appreciation for all of the people who have come together to make the annual Women’s Conference a success. Mushill encouraged community members to come out and enjoy a day of networking and professional development.

“All of that, some panelists, an emcee, some fun, some networking, lots of food. We always have lots of food, because that’s what you do at a conference. You always have lots of food,” she joked. “And we are out of there by 3:15. Don’t tell your boss. Just say it went until 5.”

For more information about the Women’s Conference, including how to register, click here. Visit the official Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine website at TroyMaryvilleCoC.com to learn more about the chamber’s work and their upcoming events.

