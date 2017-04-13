Easter Bunny also expected to make a visit Saturday

HARTFORD – Test your kite flying skills at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Dr., Hartford, on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Tower’s annual Wind Festival.

Gateway Kite Club of St. Louis will be on hand to showcase sport kite flying and give kite flying tips. Club members will bring their trainer kites for those interested in learning how to fly like the pros. Gateway Kite Club is a non-profit club that has been active in the St. Louis community for over 30 years. The club’s purpose is to encourage interest in year-round kiting. Visitors are also encouraged to take advantage of the river winds at the Tower and fly their own kites on the expansive Tower grounds.

As an added treat, visitors to the Tower can expect to see Peter Cottontail hopping around the Visitor Center. All children who meet the Easter Bunny will receive an early Easter treat.

Visits with the Easter Bunny and the Wind Festival are free events, although there is a charge to tour the Tower.

“The Wind Festival is a wonderful family event,” Deanna Barnes, project manager for the Village of Hartford said. “The Tower is the perfect place to take advantage of the winds in our area to fly kites. And, of course, we appreciate the Gateway Kite Club which has helped make this event a success year after year.”

The Wind Festival is typically held in March but due to weather issues it had to be rescheduled to Easter weekend.

The Tower is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m. Admission to the tower is $6 for adults, $5 for adults 62 and over, active military and veterans, $4 for children 12 and under and children 2 and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

Spring events at the Tower are sponsored by SMS Engineers.

For more information about events at the Confluence Tower call (618) 251-9101 or visit the events page at www.ConfluenceTower.com.