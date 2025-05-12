SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is asking the public to provide feedback on the state's transportation system and the agency’s overall performance by taking the annual Traveler Opinion Survey. Conducted through May 30, the survey is available online at https://go.uis.edu/traveler2025 or visiting by idot.illinois.gov.

Done in partnership with the University of Illinois Springfield, the survey is an opportunity for people who live in Illinois to provide feedback on a wide range of topics, giving IDOT valuable insight and information to continue being a national leader in transportation services.

This year’s survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and asks for input on commuting habits, passenger rail, ice and snow removal, planning priorities, electric vehicles and more. In 2024, more than 1,700 responses were received.

The Traveler Opinion Survey has been a staple of IDOT since 2001. Copies of previous surveys and results can be viewed here.

