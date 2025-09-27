EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township is excited to announce that our Touch-A-Truck event is back for another year on October 4, 2025 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. This year marks our 11th annual Touch-A-Truck event!

Vehicles scheduled to be on display this year include the SSM Cardinal Glennon helicopter, first responders (fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles), a truck mounted crane, an electric school bus, 1937 Chevy Pickup, diesel truck, tractor & skid steer, Bobcat & excavator and much more!

Food will be available for purchase from several local food trucks. Edwardsville Township will be providing goodie bags for attendees. Additionally, we will host our Bicycle Safety Sessions at this year’s event to include helmet fittings and free giveaways thanks to the ACT Community Action Grant. Overflow parking will be available at Edwardsville High School and buses will transport visitors from EHS to the park. Please note that Township Park will be open from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on October 4th and will close immediately following the event for cleaning and maintenance.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s Kid Zone will feature pumpkin painting, a rubber duck pond, juggling rings, a bubble machine and other fun activities.

“We thoroughly enjoy watching the children and their families checking out the many vehicles on site and on display. The level of excitement when the helicopter lands in the park, or when the police, fire and EMS vehicles start up their lights and sirens, can hardly be measured. Come see us at Township Park and capture some of that excitement, said Supervisor Haroian.”

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon, and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 W. Park Street in Edwardsville and is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.



To learn more about Edwardsville Township visit us online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact Township Hall at 618-656-0292.

More like this: