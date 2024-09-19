ALTON - The Alton Knights of Columbus are once again spearheading their annual Tootsie Roll Drive, aimed at raising funds to support local organizations that assist individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The drive, which is currently active, will conclude with collections at the Godfrey Schnucks store during the weekend of Oct. 18, 2024.

Every year, the Alton Knights dedicate their efforts to this cause, distributing the collected funds to various local organizations. Last year, the drive successfully raised over $10,000, all of which was distributed to entities committed to providing services and support to people with intellectual disabilities.

The Knights of Columbus organization is pictured presenting distribution checks from last year's drive to representatives from Challenge Unlimited, Beverly Farms, The William Bedell Achievement and Resource Center, and Special Olympics.

The ongoing Tootsie Roll Drive exemplifies the Knights' commitment to their community and their dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities. As the current drive heads toward its conclusion, the community's support remains vital to its success.

