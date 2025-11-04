

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — St. Louisans are invited to honor veterans and military service members at the Annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Observance in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, Nov. 8. This special parade and ceremony celebrate the bravery and dedication of those who have served the nation, and all are welcome to join the festivities and express their gratitude.



The St. Louis Veterans Day Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at 18th Street and Olive Street. Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Antonio “Andy” Munera will serve as grand marshal for this year’s parade. He will deliver keynote remarks during the 11:30 a.m. ceremony and salute all military-related units participating in the parade as they pass by.



The grand marshal will be joined onstage by the honorary grand marshal—an American bald eagle from the World Bird Sanctuary. Visitors will have the opportunity to take photos with the eagle following the ceremony.



More than 40 groups, with more than 500 individuals, are expected to march in this year’s parade. The parade will feature Junior ROTC cadets, local American Legion posts, classic car clubs, Shriners mini-cars, and more. All veterans are invited to put on their uniforms and march with their fellow service members in the parade.



Immediately following the parade, a ceremony will be held at Soldiers Memorial at 11:30 a.m., beginning with the national anthem performed by Kathy Lawton Brown of the St. Louis Service Women’s Post 404. The 2025 Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame Induction will honor Missouri Guard members who served with distinction.

Following the ceremony, the audience will enjoy a rifle drill performance by the award-winning Parks Guard Rifle Drill Team of Saint Louis University—a highlight sure to delight and impress.



After taking in the parade and ceremony, veterans and visitors are encouraged to explore the St. Louis in Service exhibits inside Soldiers Memorial. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.



“Veterans Day at Soldiers Memorial is a moment for St. Louis to come together in gratitude to honor those who have served, reflect on their sacrifices, and celebrate their continued contributions to our community. Whether you’re lining the parade route, exploring our exhibits, or simply taking a moment to thank a veteran, your presence on Nov. 8 helps keep their stories and service alive,” said Mark Sundlov, managing director of Soldiers Memorial Military Museum.



The Veterans Day parade has its roots in the celebrations that took place in St. Louis on Nov. 11, 1918, marking the end of World War I in Europe. The annual celebration of Armistice Day later became known as Veterans Day in the United States.



To learn more about the day’s festivities, visit mohistory.org.

Order of Events:

10:30 a.m. – Veterans Day Parade steps off at 18th Street and Olive Street

11:30 a.m. – Ceremony

12:15 p.m. – Parks Guard Rifle Drill Team performance

