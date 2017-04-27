

EDWARDSVILLE - The 51st Annual Spring SIUE Suzuki Strings Festival this past Sunday featured an abundance of talented youth from young ages to seniors in high school.

The event was held in the Meridian Ballroom inside the Morris University Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Seniors Anjuli Kampwerth, Katelyn Johnson, Kathy Lynn, Peyton Berardi, Savannah Brannan and Sam Tillman were all honored with their parents.

Article continues after sponsor message

Vera McCoy-Sulentic, director of the Suzuki Program at SIUE, led the event. She congratulated the seniors and all those who performed in the concert. Her comment for the Suzuki program was as follows: “The main concern for parents should be to bring up their children as noble human beings. That is sufficient. If this is not their greatest hope, in the end the child may take a road contrary to their expectations. Children can play very swell. We must try to make them splendid in mind and heart also.”

The concert featured Pre-Twinkle Violins, Cello Ensemble, Viola Camerata & Ensemble, Tour Group and Violins, Violas and Cellos.

The concert ended beautifully with “Twinkle Mississippi Stop Stop,” “Run Pony,” “Pineapple Popsicle” and “Theme in D.”