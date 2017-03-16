EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Faculty Showcase Concert is set for 7:30 Friday at Dunham Hall Theater at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

General admission tickets are $12. SIUE students with valid ID will receive a free ticket. Students and seniors ticket prices are $9.

The talented faculty performing in the concert are Eliana Haig, Emily Etruckenbrod, Daniel Smithiger, Shelly Monier, Kris Pineda, Marta Simidtchieva, Michael Mishra, John Korak and Lenora Anop. The program includes works by Berio, Daughtery, Debussy, Williams, Trevino and Gershwin.

A reception will follow the concert in celebration of the alumni in the Dunham Hall Lobby.

"They always put on fantastic concerts," Kathy Mendolsohn said of the faculty. "Some of the faculty have played with the St. Louis Symphony and with the Bach Society. The faculty is very talented. The reception afterward is a meet and greet with the performers and that is also a good time."

