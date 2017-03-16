EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Faculty Showcase Concert is set for 7:30 Friday at Dunham Hall Theater at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

General admission tickets are $12. SIUE students with valid ID will receive a free ticket. Students and seniors ticket prices are $9.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The talented faculty performing in the concert are Eliana Haig, Emily Etruckenbrod, Daniel Smithiger, Shelly Monier, Kris Pineda, Marta Simidtchieva, Michael Mishra, John Korak and Lenora Anop. The program includes works by Berio, Daughtery, Debussy, Williams, Trevino and Gershwin.

Article continues after sponsor message

A reception will follow the concert in celebration of the alumni in the Dunham Hall Lobby.

"They always put on fantastic concerts," Kathy Mendolsohn said of the faculty. "Some of the faculty have played with the St. Louis Symphony and with the Bach Society. The faculty is very talented. The reception afterward is a meet and greet with the performers and that is also a good time."

 

More like this:

Blackburn College Announces Spring Performance Season: A Celebration Of Music And Theatre
Mar 3, 2025
L&C Hosts Community Concert to Highlight Local Talent
2 days ago
Jazz Artists and Grammy Nominee Return for Two-Night Performance at SIUE and Jazz St. Louis
Jan 29, 2025
SIUE Appoints Christopher Slaten, PhD, as Associate Provost for Research and Dean of the Graduate School
Mar 25, 2025
Alton Symphony Orchestra Plans Fundraiser and Concert This Weekend
Feb 19, 2025

 