Annual Route 66 Festival Revs Up For 24th Year Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Route 66 Festival is set to take place Saturday, June 11 at City Park in Edwardsville. Rolling into its 24th year, thousands of festival visitors will gather in the downtown where classic cars, hand-crafted goods, and culinary treats will be on display. The event is open to all ages and features a family zone with inflatables, face painting, and much more. Eventgoers can also expect entertainment from local bands throughout the afternoon. The City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation, as well as vendors, local artists, and patrons from the surrounding communities, will attend/host the event. The event will feature performances by the Matt Taul Group, The Nudge Band, Midnight Piano Band, and Dirty Muggs. Here is a rundown of the event schedule for Saturday, June 11th from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Metro Milers 10k Run – 8 a.m.

Festival Opens – 10 a.m.

Marketplace Vendors – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Family Zone – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message Open Mic Even at the Bandstand – 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Petting Zoo – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Matt Taul Group – 2p.m. to 4 p.m.

Car Show in Cassens Parking Lot – 3 p.m.

TheNudgeBand–4p.m.to6p.m.

Car Cruise – 6 p.m.

Midnight Piano Band – 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dirty Muggs – 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Festival Closes – 11:30 p.m. The Route 66 Festival will be held at Edwardsville City Park located at 101 S. Buchanan Street in Edwardsville. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending