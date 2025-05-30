Our Daily Show! Ft. Alton Amphitheater Show Announcement, Alton Main Street, Centerstone, and More!

ALTON - Dogs and their humans are invited to Alton’s annual Pup Crawl.

From 12–8 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2025, community members can enjoy the Pup Crawl — a pub crawl with dogs — throughout downtown Alton. Hosted by Alton Main Street, the event aims to bring business to local shops, bars and restaurants while reminding people that many of these restaurants have dog-friendly patios year-round.

“It really is the cutest day of the year in downtown Alton,” said Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street. You’ll see parades of dogs walking down the sidewalk. You’ll see dogs belly-up at the bar. It’s just really an awesome time to bring your dog out and have a day with them on the town.”

Registration runs from 12–5 p.m. on Saturday at the Alton Dog Park, located at Russell Commons Park under the Clark Bridge. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at participating establishments or at registration.

“We actually moved registration a few years ago down to the Alton Dog Park, because that’s still one of the best-kept secrets in town, that Alton has a huge dog park right underneath the Clark Bridge,” McGibany explained. “So that’s where we have everybody check in at, and you let your dogs get the zoomies out and play with all the other dogs. The park is hopping that day.”

Article continues after sponsor message

At registration, you’ll be issued a passport that will be stamped every time you make a purchase at a participating location. You’ll be entered into a raffle for the chance to win prizes for every purchase you make until 8 p.m. A pet-friendly shuttle will run a continuous loop to all participating locations from 12–8 p.m.

For the traditional pub crawl experience, you can visit Bluff City Grill, Bossanova Martini Bar & Lounge, Bubby & Sissy’s, FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar, Danny’s Lounge, The Firehouse, The Old Bakery Beer Company, The Alton Marina, The Brown Bag Bistro, Pour Decisions / Savory Little Things, The Conservatory and AP Cigar.

For a family-friendly route, McGibany suggests starting at the Alton Farmers and Artisans Market and then hitting It’s Raining Zen, Mom Said No / Mississippi Hippie, Moon Drops + Wellness, My Just Desserts, River Bend Yoga and Jacoby Arts Center.

All businesses will have deals and specials for participants. Jacoby Arts Center will offer a craft for dog owners and their pets to make together, and River Bend Yoga will host free “Pup and Me” yoga classes every half-hour.

There will also be animal welfare booths scattered at participating locations throughout town. For example, Hope Animal Rescues will have an informational booth and adoptable pets at The Old Bakery Beer Company.

McGibany encourages people to come out and have a great time with their pets exploring downtown Alton. She hopes people remember that all of the participating restaurants and bars welcome dogs year-round to their patios, and she is excited to see other businesses enjoy a day of dog-friendly activities and fun.

“People are really pulling out all the stops for this,” she added. “It’s really cute. Even if your dog is not well-behaved, like my dog, or you don’t have a dog, it’s a good day to just go out and hit the town and pet a hundred puppies. We usually have about 200 dogs plus all of their humans that participate.”

For more information about the Pup Crawl, visit the official webpage. To learn more about Alton Main Street and all of their upcoming events, check out their official website at DowntownAlton.com.

More like this: