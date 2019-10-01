JERSEYVILLE - Runners, mark your calendars for the annual Panther 5K Road Race to take place at Greenville University on Saturday, October 19. Part of Homecoming, the 2019 Panther 5K is sponsored by Apex Network Physical Therapy and HSHS. Greenville University’s Homecoming 2019 premier sponsors include Assurance Agency, Fresh Ideas, HSHS, Midland States Bank, Moneta, WFF and the City of Greenville.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. on College Avenue near Spruce Street. Race day registration opens at 7 a.m. on campus just off College Avenue. Preregistration cost (before October 8) is $20. Pre-register online at greenville.edu/homecoming. The overall finisher and top finishers in all age categories receive awards.

Children seven years and younger are invited to join Hoguey, the Greenville University Panther mascot, in the Children’s Fun Run on Scott Field at 8 a.m. Children ages 8-12 will take their speed to the street at 8:15 a.m. in the College Avenue Dash. The registration fee for each race is $5 per person. Participants receive T-shirts.

Online registrations for all races will be received until 11:59 p.m (CST), Tuesday, October 15.

For additional information about the Panther 5K Road Race and other Greenville University Homecoming events, visit greenville.edu/homecoming or call 618-664-7119.

