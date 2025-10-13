GLEN CARBON - The Knights of Columbus “Tootsie Roll” Drive began in the 1970s as a creative fundraising initiative dedicated to supporting organizations that serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Over the years, this event has become a cherished tradition, reflecting the Knights' commitment to making a positive impact on their community.

St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus Fundraiser

This year, the St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus are proud to present their annual Intellectual Disabilities “Tootsie Roll” Drive fundraiser with an exciting music trivia night. Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 18th, as this event promises an entertaining evening for all attendees.

Article continues after sponsor message

In a departure from previous years, members will not be standing on street corners distributing Tootsie Rolls and collecting donations. Instead, the fundraiser will take place indoors, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy music-themed trivia while supporting a worthy cause.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 18th

Cecilia Parish Hall

155 N. Main Street

Glen Carbon, IL

Doors Open: 6:00 PM

Trivia Play Begins: 7:00 PM

$200 per table of 8.

This is a BYOB event.

Payout to 1st, 2nd & 3rd

Basket raffles, 60/40 raffle, Dead or Alive and more!

Contact Information: For more information or to reserve a table, contact Phil at (618) 691-8425 or Nathan at (314) 853-3350.

More like this: