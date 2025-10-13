Annual Knights of Columbus “Tootsie Roll” Trivia Night Is Oct. 18, 2025
This year’s fundraiser will feature a music-themed trivia event rather than street corner collections to support developmental disabilities.
GLEN CARBON - The Knights of Columbus “Tootsie Roll” Drive began in the 1970s as a creative fundraising initiative dedicated to supporting organizations that serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Over the years, this event has become a cherished tradition, reflecting the Knights' commitment to making a positive impact on their community.
St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus Fundraiser
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
This year, the St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus are proud to present their annual Intellectual Disabilities “Tootsie Roll” Drive fundraiser with an exciting music trivia night. Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 18th, as this event promises an entertaining evening for all attendees.
In a departure from previous years, members will not be standing on street corners distributing Tootsie Rolls and collecting donations. Instead, the fundraiser will take place indoors, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy music-themed trivia while supporting a worthy cause.
Event Details
- Date: Saturday, October 18th
- Cecilia Parish Hall
155 N. Main Street
Glen Carbon, IL
- Doors Open: 6:00 PM
- Trivia Play Begins: 7:00 PM
- $200 per table of 8.
- This is a BYOB event.
- Payout to 1st, 2nd & 3rd
- Basket raffles, 60/40 raffle, Dead or Alive and more!
- Contact Information: For more information or to reserve a table, contact Phil at (618) 691-8425 or Nathan at (314) 853-3350.
More like this: