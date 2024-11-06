EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Municipal Band will once again spread a little joy to the world during its annual winter holiday concert, and this year it will take place at the historic Wildey Theatre in downtown Edwardsville. The free concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 7. “It’s such a historic venue; the sound and the history are just amazing,” said Steve Wehling, a musician with the band and the chairman of the Municipal Band Board.

“It’s a neat experience to play and hear a concert at the Wildey. We’re really excited to be back there this year.” The concert is a winter tradition for the Municipal Band, and will once again feature student musicians from area schools joining the band onstage for a few holiday selections. The Municipal Band and the Wildey Theatre also are teaming up with the Edwardsville Police Department to benefit Illinois Special Olympics, a cause long supported by the police. Visitors to the Wildey that night will have an opportunity to donate funds that will support area athletes participating in the annual games.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is such a joyous holiday tradition, and having it take place at the Wildey will make it even more wonderful,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “I encourage everyone to come out to enjoy our Edwardsville Municipal Band and student musicians and to help our Police Department support the Illinois Special Olympics.” The holiday show serves as an annual wrap-up performance for the City’s Municipal Band, which dates back to the 1880s and is featured in weekly concerts in City Park during the summer. The band also offers a Memorial Day tribute concert, marches in the Halloween and Veterans Day parades and performs at select other events.

More information about the Municipal Band is available on the City’s website at www.cityofedwardsville.com/municipalband The Municipal Band's concert will cap off a weekend of festivities in Edwardsville that also includes the Winter Market Festival in City Park, 101 S. Buchanan Avenue.

That Parks and Recreation Department event will run from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 7. It will feature artisan vendors, entertainment and music, food, visits with Santa from 1-4 p.m., s'mores kits for roasting at park fire pits starting at 4:30 p.m., and the City's annual tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Find details about all of the City’s holiday events at: www.cityofedwardsville.com/december Other festive activities happening the weekend of December 6-8 include the traditional annual presentation of the holiday movie “White Christmas” – complete with audience participation -- at the Wildey. Tickets are on sale for the three viewings, which are presented by the Friends of the Wildey organization. For move tickets or to see all other Wildey holiday events in November and December, visit the Wildey website at: www.wildeytheatre.com

More like this: