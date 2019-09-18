ALTON - Each year, the Annual Glassworkers Reunion is something many former Owens Illinois employees look forward to attending.

This year's Annual Glassworkers Reunion is scheduled for 5 p.m. with a cash bar Saturday, Oct. 5, at the VFW Post 1308 in Alton. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

Those who wish to attend should get a form by calling coordinator Bob Myers at (618) 917-4919 and filling out a form by Sept. 28. Myers said he will send forms to anyone wishing to get one. Tickets are $15 per person, but all, including children, must pay in advance.

"It is a great event every year," Myers said. "I am told we are the only Owens-Illinois Plant that does this. It is something special."

"We are looking for memorabilia to display such as old bottles, pictures Plant 7 Magazines and other memorabilia from all O-I plants pertaining to our history. Call and make arrangements for display spaces/tables."

