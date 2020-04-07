GLEN CARBON - For just over a century, since the first batch was made as part of a service project in Muskogee, Okla in 1917, Girl Scout cookies have become an American tradition, as scout members go door-to-door to sell such popular flavors such as Thin Mints, Do-Si-Dos, Lemon-Ups and Tagalongs, among other styles.

This year, with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic going on around the world, the annual sale, which also sees booths set up by troops in front of grocery retail stores and neighborhoods all across the area and country, has been moved online, with the traditional door-to-door and neighborhood booth sales being suspended in order to protect the scouts and their families.

The change has affected approximately 1.7 million Girl Scouts, as the sales have been moved to online, but it's also encouraged members to use the sales to raise money for local heroes in the area.

People are being encouraged to buy cookies on a website for themselves, or they can donate boxes of cookies to first responders or other local heroes, such as medical personnel or others who are on the front lines of fighting against the virus.

Article continues after sponsor message

`We actually have a virtual cookie stand in Southern Illinois," said Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois director Kim Vrooman. "We just haven't activated it."

The sale was originally set to end late in March, but many troops still had boxes of cookies left over for booth sales. To that end, the national organization, Girl Scouts USA, came up with the idea to take the annual sale online, and encourage people to buy their favorites on a special website. They could then donate the cookies to the local heroes.

"it's gone really well so far," Vrooman said. "People can buy them online, and have them delivered by mail, or donate them, and the girls can choose which local heroes they can donate to."

In the past, the Southern Illinois chapter has worked with the Heroes Care charity, but this year, the troop members can donate to any local heroes charity they wish to.

"We usually work with Heroes Care," Vrooman said, "but because of the circumstances, we're letting the girls which heroes they want to donate to."

The local chapter currently serves 9.338 members 3.587 adult volunteers, while aiding 2,722 other members financially in all of southern Illinois. To buy or donate cookies, or for more information, please visit the website www.girlscouts.org/cookiecare.

More like this: