COLLINSVILLE - The American Cancer Society (ACS) invites the community to help save lives from cancer by supporting the annual Farm to Table Metro East.

The 2022 event will be held in person on Thursday, August 25th from 5:30-9:00 pm at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, IL. The evening will include farm-to-table tasting dishes featuring the freshest local ingredients, libations from local distilleries, wineries, and breweries, and desserts highlighting the talent of local bakers and chefs. Tickets to the event are $50 per person and are on sale now at www.acsfarmtotable.com. Ticketholders must be at least 21 years of age.

This year’s entertainment includes local graffiti artist Jordan Massey creating onsite art and Street Corner Serenade providing live music. In addition, two signature activities will be returning to the event: a raffle featuring local favorite Bobby’s Frozen Custard caramel apples and the ever-popular wine toss game. There will also be a silent auction utilizing mobile bidding with donated items from local businesses in the community, including 2023 St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals ticket packages. The auction will be open to the general public starting August 18th at www.acsfarmtotable.com and will close at 8:00 pm on the event day.

In 2021, almost 1.9 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the United States and over 608,000 Americans died from cancer. The Farm to Table event gives the Metro East community an opportunity not only to support people facing cancer and their families today but to help fund the future and take meaningful steps toward the goal to reduce cancer mortality by 40% by 2035.

“For more than 100 years, ACS has been leading the fight to end cancer,” says Patty Barney, ACS Senior Development Manager. “With the support of communities like the Metro East, an era has been ushered in where more people survive cancer than ever before. ACS has a passion to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. Our mission ensures we are here for everyone who needs us.”

This event is supported by many local businesses and organizations including Patron Sponsors-1stMidAmerica Credit Union, Edward Jones, The Gori Law Firm, Helmkamp Construction, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center; Supporting Sponsors-AndersonMercy Cancer Care, Jack Schmitt Chevrolet of O’Fallon, Prairie Farms.

As the nation’s preeminent cancer-fighting organization, ACS funds and conducts research, shares expert information, supports people with cancer, spreads the word about prevention, and through their advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action NetworkSM (ACS CAN), advocates for public policy change. They are committed to ensuring that all people have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer – regardless of income, race and ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability status, or where they live. Thanks in large part to decades of work, a cancer diagnosis does not come without hope, and the cancer journey is not traveled alone.

Since its inception, Farm to Table Metro-East has raised more than $400,000 in the fight against cancer. For sponsorship opportunities, food and beverage vendor opportunities, or more information, please contact Patty Barney at patty.barney@cancer.org. Find our event on Facebook by searching “Farm to Table Metro-East”.

