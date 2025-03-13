COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Empty Bowl, serving 4.5 gallons of chicken taco soup among a selection of over 20 soups to benefit the Collinsville Food Pantry.

Additionally, during the event, Board President Bob Uhrig and Vice President Derek Johnson of the Collinsville Charities for Children received the Township Jerry Christopher Community Volunteer Award, recognizing their contributions to the community.

The event, which drew a large crowd, featured not only a variety of soups but also a live band, a 50/50 raffle, and dessert options. Attendees filled their trays multiple times, contributing to the festive atmosphere.

"The crowd was amazing," said a spokesperson for the Chamber, thanking all who participated in making soup, volunteering, and attending the event.

All proceeds from the Empty Bowl will be donated to the Collinsville Food Pantry, highlighting the community's commitment to supporting those in need.

The Empty Bowl event was organized by Collinsville Township, along with numerous volunteers, reinforcing the spirit of community engagement and support in the area.