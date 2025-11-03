EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Halloween Parade Friday evening, Oct. 31, 2025, drawing families and children eager to celebrate the holiday with festive floats and candy.

The parade began promptly at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville. Participants traveled east along St. Louis Street, turned onto Vandalia Street, and proceeded north on Main Street, passing the Wildey Theater. Attendees praised the float presentations as “phenomenal,” contributing to a lively and enjoyable atmosphere.

Organizers reported many children and families left the event with bags full of candy, underscoring the community’s enthusiasm for the tradition. The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce will announce the float winners in the coming days.