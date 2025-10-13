EAST ALTON — The East Alton First United Methodist Church hosted its annual trunk-or-treat event Sunday evening, Oct. 12, 2025, welcoming 431 children, an increase from last year’s attendance.

Located at 1001 3rd Street in East Alton, the church has been organizing the Halloween-themed event for 15 years, long before trunk-or-treats became widely popular. Angela Sarandis, a representative of the church, said the event draws hundreds of participants annually.

“We’re tried to beat the rush this year,” Sarandis said. “We love doing things for the community. With us being right across the street from the school, we have to do fun things, and this is one of our fun things.”

This year’s event featured 10 to 12 decorated cars where children collected treats. At the conclusion of the trunk-or-treat, participants received cookies and had the opportunity to take photos in a designated area. A haunted inflatable maze was also available and proved popular with the children.

The East Alton First United Methodist Church regularly hosts community events throughout the year, with the trunk-or-treat remaining a highlight.

