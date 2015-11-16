On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles presented N.O Nelson Elementary, LeClaire Elementary, EHS Student Council, and Riverbend Head Start with Thanksgiving baskets. Twenty baskets were donated, with five baskets presented to each organization, to help residents in need this holiday season. “The Township’s mission is to help residents in need and this a great way to do just that,” said Township Supervisor Frank Miles.

During the Touch-A-Truck event on Oct. 10th at Edwardsville Township Community Park donations of non-perishable food items were collected.

“Over 500-lbs. of food was donated making the Thanksgiving baskets possible. It’s the largest donation we have ever received,” said Christine Doty, Edwardsville Community Outreach Coordinator. Those donations were transported back to the Township office and organized in preparation for making the Thanksgiving baskets. There was enough food donated to create twenty complete baskets and to create a small supply of dry goods for homeless clients that the Township serves.

Last year was the first time the Township had donated Thanksgiving baskets in partnership with EHS Student Council’s annual food drive. The food drive prepares baskets for students in need and the Township’s donation last year helped the EHS Student Council help even more families. This year, by reaching out to area schools, the number of families impacted has doubled. “Our goal is to increase the amount we can donate each year to help families in the area,” said Supervisor Miles.

For more information about Edwardsville Township, food donations, and various Township programs please contact the office at 618-656-0292.

