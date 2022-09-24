ALTON - The 5th Annual Alton Cigar Event created by Derrick & Kathleen Richardson will be from 3-8 p.m. at Bluff City Grill at 424 East Broadway in Alton on Saturday, October 1, 2022. This is a rain or shine event under the covered outdoor patio. Admission is free to the public.

Bluff City Grill is a local restaurant/bar owned by Cathy Gross. Scott Biancardi, the owner of STL Cigars, is amazingly skilled in the art of cigar-rolling and will roll the cigar of your choice right in front of you. Brandon Shaw aka DJ Brando, a local DJ, will be playing a mix of the oldies and the newest hits.

“The Alton Cigar Event is five years strong. This event is about bonding and cigars. Every year the attendance gets bigger, and there will be plenty of seating. BCG has wonderful food and drink selections for purchase. Even if you don’t smoke cigars, come out and be a part of the fun," says Derrick D. Richardson.

