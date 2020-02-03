Get The Latest News!

ALTON - The annual Heart-Stroke Fair at Alton Memorial Hospital was packed on Saturday, Feb. 2.

The Heart-Stroke Fair was held 8:30 a.m.-noon in the Beeby Wing lobby, Connector Lobby, cafeteria.

There was an abundance of tables, free health screenings, speakers and a free boxed meal for visitors.

Alton Memorial Hospital has take a very proactive approach to screening those who have heart-stroke potential and was also educational for all the visitors.

