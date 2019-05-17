The Alton Little Theater Board of Directors announces the appointment of Lee Cox as Executive Director of the non-profit Theater organization and also appoints Kevin Frakes as Artistic Director as of June 1st, 2019. The long-standing Community Theater has undertaken Board re-organization and the appointments will ensure the day-to-day management of the Theater's business and the development and growth of all artistic projects. Ms. Cox and Mr. Frakes have had long careers in business and the arts and both have devoted over 40 years to sustaining the ALT Showplace and have been part of the creative teams producing shows since the early 70's. In June they will travel to Gettysburg PA to accept a National award from the American Association of Community Theaters , celebrating "Theater in the Heartland".

Gail Drillinger will become ALT's next President of the Board and Andrew Richards will become the next Vice-President and Secretary; Donna Bemis will assume duties of Treasurer of the organization. Pat Kulish, Michael Cox, Diana Kay, Linda Patton , and Sawyer Burton will serve on the Board of Directors. Brant McCance will continue in his position of Technical Coordinator for productions and Ashley McAfoos will continue in her position as Office Manager.

The new Executive Director is hopeful that more community members will agree to serve on an advisory committee to meet in August. For more information or interviews with Lee Cox and Kevin Frakes please contact the ALT office 618-462-3205.

