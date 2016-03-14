Annabeth Marie Childs Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Annabeth Marie Childs Parents: Bobbie and Michael Childs Birth weight: 6 lbs 13 oz Birth Length: 19 inches Time : 8:39 AM Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Date: 7/24/2015 Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's Siblings: Harper LeeAnn (3) Grandparents: Nina and Phil Clary of Steeleville, MO., Robert Belt and Virginia Greenlee of Jerseyville, Darlene Ross and David Plants of Sprintown, Tx. Great Grandparents: Carlene Rice of Jerseyville, Norman Dickerman of Jerseyville. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending