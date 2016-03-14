Name: Annabeth Marie Childs

Parents: Bobbie and Michael Childs

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth weight: 6 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 8:39 AM

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: 7/24/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Harper LeeAnn (3)

Grandparents: Nina and Phil Clary of Steeleville, MO., Robert Belt and Virginia Greenlee of Jerseyville, Darlene Ross and David Plants of Sprintown, Tx.

Great Grandparents: Carlene Rice of Jerseyville, Norman Dickerman of Jerseyville.

More like this:

Nov 11, 2024 - Short, Sunny Veterans Day Parade Strolls Through Jerseyville

5 days ago - Jerseyville Medicine Shoppe Announces Closing

Nov 9, 2024 - Jerseyville Veterans Day Events Announced For 2024

Nov 1, 2024 - Jerseyville Announces Temporary West Pearl Street Closure

Nov 11, 2024 - Remembering Michael D. McClain: A Vietnam Hero's Legacy

 