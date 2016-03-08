Annabelle Rayne Seidler
March 8, 2016 11:39 AM
Name: Annabelle Rayne Seidler
Parents: Candance and Dustin Seidler
Birth weight: 7 lbs 14 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 12:08 PM
Date: 11/19/2015
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Elizabeth (9) Samuel (6)
Grandparents: Lela and Jeff Seidler of Bachtown, Raymond Schrieber of Jerseyville, Cassie Warren of Jerseyville and Mike Warren of Whupan, WI.