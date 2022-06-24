Anna Valencia Responds To Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe

CHICAGO– Democratic Secretary of State candidate Anna Valencia released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court issued an opinion overturning Roe v. Wade:

“Many advocates warned this day would come when Donald Trump was elected President and he filled three vacancies on the Court. That’s why I spoke out back then in favor of HB 40, which guarantees access to reproductive healthcare across our state, regardless of what the Supreme Court says, and I remain committed to protecting access to abortion for all Illinoisans.

“At this frightening and dangerous time, we need elected leaders in Illinois and at all levels of government who have always protected and advanced reproductive freedom. I am honored to be the only candidate in this campaign who has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood, because they know I have always been and always will be a champion for reproductive rights. The road ahead will no doubt be a difficult one, but I will continue to use my platform to speak out against these injustices and organize alongside movement leaders to defeat efforts to further erode our rights. We cannot lose hope and can’t stop fighting because our daughters and future generations depend on us now more than ever.”

Last month, Valencia launched a TV ad, “Consequences,” that highlights her staunch advocacy for reproductive rights. Valencia has long been an outspoken supporter of reproductive rights, and she has consistently and exclusively supported pro-choice candidates running for office in Illinois. Valencia spoke out in favor of HB 40 and sponsored a resolution in the Chicago City Council urging its passage. That bill repealed the Illinois “trigger” law that would have made abortion illegal in Illinois if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns or weakens Roe v. Wade.

After a draft opinion overturning Roe was leaked last month, Valencia released a digital ad, “Choice,” highlighting her commitment to reproductive justice and history of working alongside women elected officials and community leaders fighting the Trump and Rauner administrations. In another video, Valencia contrasts her record with Alexi Giannoulias saying, “Where have you been, and what have you done? I’ve been here, standing up for women and all of our communities.” Valencia is the only candidate in the Illinois Secretary of State race to be endorsed by Planned Parenthood of Illinois Action.

