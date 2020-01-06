FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 56, MASCOUTAH 27: Charlize Luehmann led McGivney with 16 points, while Anna McKee added 14, making school history by becoming the first basketball player to score over 1,000 points for the Griffins, a three-point shot from the corner with 4:33 left in the third quarter, as McGivney won at home over Mascoutah.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison Webb added 11 points for the Griffins, who led all the way through, The Griffins scored the game's first 16 points and led at halftime 30-14 in coasting to the win.

Bella Hart led the Indians with nine points.

McGivney is now 14-2 on the season, while Mascoutah drops to 2-14.

More like this: